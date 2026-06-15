Fox Company Confidence Course

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U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion navigate obstacles during the confidence course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Jun 15, 2026. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Obando)