U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orlando Lorenzano Jr., 17th Civil Engineer Squadron execution support noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts an under-vehicle inspection as part of the inaugural Ready Airman Training Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2026. The checkpoint evolution required participants to demonstrate specific, observable security behaviors under stress before reacting to a simulated hostile act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:12
|Photo ID:
|9753070
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-NY202-8064
|Resolution:
|5435x3616
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airman Training Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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