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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orlando Lorenzano Jr., 17th Civil Engineer Squadron execution support noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts an under-vehicle inspection as part of the inaugural Ready Airman Training Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2026. The checkpoint evolution required participants to demonstrate specific, observable security behaviors under stress before reacting to a simulated hostile act. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)