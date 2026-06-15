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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Tarrats, 17th Security Forces defender, briefs participants on checkpoint procedures during the inaugural Ready Airman Training Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2026. The checkpoint scenario required Airmen to balance security measures before reacting to a simulated attack, testing split-second decision-making under conditions designed to replicate real-world engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)