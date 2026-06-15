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    Ready Airman Training Day [Image 4 of 6]

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    Ready Airman Training Day

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Tarrats, 17th Security Forces defender, briefs participants on checkpoint procedures during the inaugural Ready Airman Training Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2026. The checkpoint scenario required Airmen to balance security measures before reacting to a simulated attack, testing split-second decision-making under conditions designed to replicate real-world engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:12
    Photo ID: 9753065
    VIRIN: 260608-F-NY202-8062
    Resolution: 5109x3399
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ready Airman Training Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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