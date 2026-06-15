M4 carbines fitted with training devices rest between training scenarios during the inaugural Ready Airman Training Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2026. Developed collaboratively by Security Forces, Medical, Civil Engineer, Communications, and Wing Staff Agency personnel, the quarterly program is designed to build the combat skills Airmen need before deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:12
|Photo ID:
|9753066
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-NY202-8063
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airman Training Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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