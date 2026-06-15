Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M4 carbines fitted with training devices rest between training scenarios during the inaugural Ready Airman Training Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2026. Developed collaboratively by Security Forces, Medical, Civil Engineer, Communications, and Wing Staff Agency personnel, the quarterly program is designed to build the combat skills Airmen need before deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)