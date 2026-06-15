USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest

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SEMBACH, Germany -- Nine military units from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' Sembach Kaserne gathered June 11 to compete in the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest, with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command taking first place overall. The event featured food, drinks, music and competitions including kickball, table tennis, "Just Dance," cornhole, pickleball, a cook-off, a water balloon toss and tug-of-war. (U.S. Army photo by Toygar Ayla)