USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest

Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany -- Nine military units from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' Sembach Kaserne gathered June 11 to compete in the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest, with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command taking first place overall. The event featured food, drinks, music and competitions including kickball, table tennis, "Just Dance," cornhole, pickleball, a cook-off, a water balloon toss and tug-of-war. (U.S. Army photo by Toygar Ayla) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany -- Nine military units from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz'...... read more read more

SEMBACH, Germany-- Nine military units from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' Sembach Kaserne gathered June 11 to compete in the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest, with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command taking first place overall.

The event drew participation from across the echelons, featuring food, drinks, music and informational booths alongside the day's main activities. Competitions included kickball, table tennis, "Just Dance," cornhole, pickleball, a cook-off, a water balloon toss and tug-of-war. Senior leaders and junior enlisted Soldiers competed alongside one another throughout the festival.

A highlight of the event occurred outside the formal competition. During the tug-of-war, a Soldier lost a wedding ring in the grass. Competitors immediately paused the competition, the installation's corrections team loaned a security metal detector to another unit, and personnel from multiple commands assisted in sweeping the area until the ring was recovered.

The 10th AAMDC secured the overall victory, followed by the 30th Medical Brigade in second place and the 68th Theater Medical Command in third. Other participating units included the Navy, 409th Contracting Brigade, Medical Readiness Command-Europe, American Forces Network-Europe, U.S. Army Correctional Activity-Europe and U.S. Army NATO Brigade.

Community sponsors supported the event, including the USO, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS), Family and MWR, Kaiserslautern Landstuhl Spouses' Association, American Legion, Stars and Stripes, the Sembach Education Center and Military and Family Life Counselors.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

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*Editor’s note:*This courtesy article was drafted with the assistance of generative AI. It was subsequently reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by USAG Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs to ensure accuracy, compliance with DoW security guidelines, and to reflect the appropriate tone.