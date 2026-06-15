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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest [Image 5 of 8]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    SEMBACH, Germany -- Nine military units from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz' Sembach Kaserne gathered June 11 to compete in the Sembach Cup and Summer Fest, with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command taking first place overall. The event featured food, drinks, music and competitions including kickball, table tennis, "Just Dance," cornhole, pickleball, a cook-off, a water balloon toss and tug-of-war. (U.S. Army photo by Toygar Ayla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 06:21
    Photo ID: 9752669
    VIRIN: 260611-A-A4479-1005
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Sembach Cup, Summer Fest

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