603 AOC welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 603rd Air Operations Center incoming commander, renders first salute during the AOC change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2026. The 603rd AOC’s mission is to plan, direct and assess operation level command and control of air, space and cyber power to give support across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 05:08
|Photo ID:
|9752620
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VH914-1077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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