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    603 AOC welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

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    603 AOC welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    (From right)U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 603rd Air Operations Center outgoing commander, salutes U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James C. McFarland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa strategic deterrence and nuclear integration director of operations, to signify the relinquishing of the 603rd AOC during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2026. The 603rd AOC’s mission is to plan, direct and assess operation level command and control of air, space and cyber power to give support across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 05:08
    Photo ID: 9752617
    VIRIN: 260615-F-VH914-1064
    Resolution: 5016x3337
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 603 AOC welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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