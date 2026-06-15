603 AOC welcomes new commander

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(From right)U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 603rd Air Operations Center outgoing commander, salutes U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James C. McFarland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa strategic deterrence and nuclear integration director of operations, to signify the relinquishing of the 603rd AOC during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2026. The 603rd AOC’s mission is to plan, direct and assess operation level command and control of air, space and cyber power to give support across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)