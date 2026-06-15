603 AOC welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James C. McFarland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa strategic deterrence and nuclear integration director of operations, (left) passes the unit guidon to Col. Kevin Walsh, 603rd Air Operations Center incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2026. Walsh was previously the deputy commander for the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea where he led more than 5,500 personnel at the Air Force’s most forward, permanently-based fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)