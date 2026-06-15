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    Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force [Image 3 of 3]

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    Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force

    RAF ALCONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Achillies Hamilothoris, commander of the 48th Medical Group, passes the 423rd Medical Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Tanya Shaw, commander of the 423rd Medical Squadron, during a realignment ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolized the squadron's reassignment to the 48th Medical Group under the Air Force Medical Command structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ashleybeth Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 04:32
    Photo ID: 9752610
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QN763-1021
    Resolution: 6704x4469
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force
    Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force
    Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force

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    TAGS

    48th Medical Group
    RAF Alconbury
    423rd Air Base Group
    423rd Medical Squadron
    Medical Realignment

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