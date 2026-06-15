Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force

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U.S. Air Force Col. Achillies Hamilothoris, commander of the 48th Medical Group, passes the 423rd Medical Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Tanya Shaw, commander of the 423rd Medical Squadron, during a realignment ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolized the squadron's reassignment to the 48th Medical Group under the Air Force Medical Command structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ashleybeth Reyes)