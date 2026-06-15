Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fleming, commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, receives the 423rd Medical Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Tanya Shaw, commander of the 423rd Medical Squadron, during a realignment ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolized the transfer of the squadron from the 423rd Air Base Group as part of the Department of the Air Force's medical realignment initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ashleybeth Reyes)