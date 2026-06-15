Keeping the Flow Moving: Detachment 5 Connects the Force

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Attendees listen to opening remarks during a 423rd Medical Squadron realignment ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred the 423rd Medical Squadron from the 423rd Air Base Group to the 48th Medical Group as part of the Department of the Air Force's medical realignment initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ashleybeth Reyes)