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U.S. Air Force Col. Achillies Hamilothoris, commander of the 48th Medical Group, delivers remarks during a 422nd Medical Squadron realignment ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2026. The realignment transferred the squadron from the 501st Combat Support Wing to the 48th Fighter Wing, aligning it with the 48th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mrs. Cana Mercado)