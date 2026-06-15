422nd Medical Squadron Realignment Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Achillies Hamilothoris, commander of the 48th Medical Group, passes the 422nd Medical Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Carla Cox, commander of the 422nd Medical Squadron, during a realignment ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2026. The ceremony formally realigned the 422nd Medical Squadron from the 501st Combat Support Wing to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mrs. Cana Mercado)