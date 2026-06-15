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    422nd Medical Squadron Realignment Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    422nd Medical Squadron Realignment Ceremony

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Achillies Hamilothoris, commander of the 48th Medical Group, passes the 422nd Medical Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Carla Cox, commander of the 422nd Medical Squadron, during a realignment ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2026. The ceremony formally realigned the 422nd Medical Squadron from the 501st Combat Support Wing to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mrs. Cana Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9752605
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QN763-1031
    Resolution: 7481x4987
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    48th Fighter Wing
    48th Medical Group
    RAF Croughton
    422nd Medical Squadron
    Medical Realignment

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