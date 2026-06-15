422nd Medical Squadron Realignment Ceremony

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Members of the 422nd Medical Squadron pose for a group photo following a realignment ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the squadron's transition from the 501st Combat Support Wing to the 48th Fighter Wing under the 48th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mrs. Cana Mercado)