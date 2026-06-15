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    Boxer ARG Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4]

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    Boxer ARG Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Dustin Drake 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 conduct flight operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9752325
    VIRIN: 260613-N-UC201-1113
    Resolution: 4816x3211
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer ARG Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    VMFA 122
    VMM 163
    Blue-Green Integration
    Flight Operations

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