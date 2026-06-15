Boxer ARG Conducts Flight Operations

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Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Trevor Lumpkins, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, observes flight operations from an MH-60 Sea Hawk on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)