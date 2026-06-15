Boxer ARG Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, June 13, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)