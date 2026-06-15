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    NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day [Image 1 of 3]

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    NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Capt. Christopher Archer, executive officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, and members of the command's leadership team participate in a roundtable discussion during Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Indian Head Day at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, June 2, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 22:48
    Photo ID: 9752233
    VIRIN: 260603-N-AE927-3117
    Resolution: 5712x3303
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington, Construction, Maintenance, Engineering, Facilities, U.S. Navy

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