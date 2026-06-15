NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington leadership visited Naval Support Facility Indian Head focused on infrastructure delivery acceleration, strengthening financial transparency and advancing facility modernization efforts.



The Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Day formed part of a command-level field engagement led by Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer. He emphasized the strategic value of direct field engagement, noting that ROICC days provide leadership with an essential operational perspective.



“ROICC Days provide a common operating picture for the collective team, increasing our effectiveness in delivering construction, engineering and contracting to support the warfighter,” Archer said.



Among the day’s priorities, ROICC Indian Head Lt. Cmdr. Paul Hill presented innovative solutions to leverage Progressive Design-Build and improve funds acceptance processes. Hill highlighted the unique complexities his team navigates daily — from unexploded ordnance and aging infrastructure to the constant demands of energetics and munitions manufacturing.



“B154 and B54 renovations showcase the flexibility and ingenuity the ROICC team at Indian Head bring to the table every day,” Hill said. “We continue to press forward using existing footprint to enable facility modernization efforts that directly support the warfighter.”



Business Director Traci Hennessy underscored the command’s commitment to financial accountability, noting that proposed improvements to bulk fund labor auditing would strengthen NAVFAC Washington’s position with resource sponsors.



“This is exactly what Office of the Chief of Naval Operations needs for future alignment,” Hennessy said. “It provides confidence for the supported commands in what support they’re receiving and better informs the command of resource requirements for outyears.”



Following the working sessions, leadership conducted site visits to Buildings 154 and 54, which are two century-old structures that are being modernized to support the Navy’s Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Program at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 22:48 Story ID: 567865 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.