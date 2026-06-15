Capt. Christopher Archer, executive officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, and members of the command's leadership team participate in a roundtable discussion during Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Indian Head Day at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, June 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 22:48
|Photo ID:
|9752209
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-AE927-4500
|Resolution:
|5712x3482
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Leadership Engages Field Teams at ROICC Indian Head Day
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