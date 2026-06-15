Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU

MU2 Luis Flores of Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band performs at the opening concert for the San Diego Summer Music Institute at PLNU.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9752071
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-SA879-6256
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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