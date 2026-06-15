Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU

Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band performs the opening concert for the San Diego Summer Music Institute at PLNU.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9752065
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-SA879-5194
|Resolution:
|5250x3500
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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