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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU [Image 7 of 9]

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band performs the opening concert for the San Diego Summer Music Institute at PLNU.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9752061
    VIRIN: 260615-N-SA879-7701
    Resolution: 5103x3765
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU
    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Band at PLNU

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