Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation from Warrior Games Director

Recreational therapy students from the North Carolina University of Wilmington are congratulated for volunteering for the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9752058
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-UA601-3005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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