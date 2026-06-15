USAA therapy dog interacting at 2026 Warrior Games

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Pierre Sturgis shows appreciation to Chris Espinoza, K-9 Ambassador Handler for United Services Automobile Association (USAA), during a family event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.



Appearance of, or reference to, any commercial products or services does not constitute Department of War or Army endorsement of those products or services.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)