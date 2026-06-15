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    USAA therapy dog interacting at 2026 Warrior Games [Image 1 of 3]

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    USAA therapy dog interacting at 2026 Warrior Games

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz 

    Warrior Games

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Pierre Sturgis shows appreciation to Chris Espinoza, K-9 Ambassador Handler for United Services Automobile Association (USAA), during a family event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    Appearance of, or reference to, any commercial products or services does not constitute Department of War or Army endorsement of those products or services.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9752051
    VIRIN: 260615-A-UA601-2019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAA therapy dog interacting at 2026 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alejandro Duran-Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAA therapy dog interacting at 2026 Warrior Games
    Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation from Warrior Games Director
    Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation

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    Warrior Games 2026
    WG 2026

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