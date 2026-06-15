(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz 

    Warrior Games

    Recreational therapy students from the North Carolina University of Wilmington are congratulated for volunteering for the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9752057
    VIRIN: 260615-A-UA601-3006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alejandro Duran-Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAA therapy dog interacting at 2026 Warrior Games
    Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation from Warrior Games Director
    Volunteers for 2026 Warrior Games receive appreciation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WG2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery