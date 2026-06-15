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A training drone flies for counter-small unmanned aircraft system training during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12th, 2026. This exercise helps Soldiers practice detecting, tracking and responding to aerial threats. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi- echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev)