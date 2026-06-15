363rd Military Police Company Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dennis DeGarmo, a military police officer assigned to the 363rd Military Police Company, aims his weapon for counter-small unmanned aircraft system training during Operation Sentinel Justice, at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi- echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev)