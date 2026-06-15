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    363rd Military Police Company Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training [Image 4 of 6]

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    363rd Military Police Company Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dennis DeGarmo, a military police officer assigned to the 363rd Military Police Company, aims his weapon for counter-small unmanned aircraft system training during Operation Sentinel Justice, at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi- echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9752024
    VIRIN: 260612-A-GO096-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 363rd Military Police Company Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christal Lotarev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    302nd MPAD
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Operation Sentinel Justice
    Large Scale Combat Operation
    field training

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