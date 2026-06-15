363rd Military Police Company Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Dennis DeGarmo, a military police officer assigned to the 363rd Military Police Company, aims his weapon for counter-small unmanned aircraft system training during Operation Sentinel Justice, at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi- echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9752024
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-GO096-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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