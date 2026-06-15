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    Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training [Image 5 of 6]

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    Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A drone and a balloon target take flight for a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems training during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. This exercise helps Soldiers practice detecting, tracking and responding to aerial threats. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi- echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christal Lotarev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9752026
    VIRIN: 260612-A-GO096-1003
    Resolution: 5203x3469
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christal Lotarev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    Operation Sentinel Justice
    320nd MPAD

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