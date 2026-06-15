1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Connor Ansberry with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, goes over the flight plan with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, for an upcoming field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2026. ANGLICO is an elite U.S. Marine Corps Unit tasked with planning, coordinating, and executing terminal control of close air support, artillery, and naval gunfire with the All-Domain Effect teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)