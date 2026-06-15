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    1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise [Image 15 of 22]

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    1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off following a simulated casualty evacuation with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2026. ANGLICO is an elite U.S. Marine Corps Unit tasked with planning, coordinating, and executing terminal control of close air support, artillery, and naval gunfire with the All-Domain Effect teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:47
    Photo ID: 9752006
    VIRIN: 260611-M-CH293-1210
    Resolution: 7685x5123
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise
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    1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise
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    1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise
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    1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise

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    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    MIG
    VMM 161
    HMLA 267
    ANGLICO

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