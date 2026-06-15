1st ANGLICO Completes Field Exercise

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U.S. Marine Capt. Matthew Demaso with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides security during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. ANGLICO is an elite U.S. Marine Corps Unit tasked with planning, coordinating, and executing terminal control of close air support, artillery, and naval gunfire with the All-Domain Effect teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)