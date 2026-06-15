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A pararescueman, assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron, is hoisted into an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a simulated Combat Search and Rescue demonstration at the 2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show off the coast of Florida, May 23, 2026. The 920th RQW participates in air shows to demonstrate the wing's ability to carry out its mission to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations while denying competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)