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A 920th Rescue Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two 920th RQW HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters simulate a helicopter air-to-air refueling demonstration at the 2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show off the coast of Florida, May 22, 2026. The 920th RQW participates in air shows to demonstrate the wing's ability to carry out its mission to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations while denying competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)