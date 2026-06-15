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    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show [Image 16 of 19]

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    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    A pararescueman, assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron, is hoisted into an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a simulated Combat Search and Rescue demonstration at the 2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show off the coast of Florida, May 23, 2026. The 920th RQW participates in air shows to demonstrate the wing's ability to carry out its mission to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations while denying competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9751910
    VIRIN: 260524-F-UG813-1009
    Resolution: 2502x2189
    Size: 365.88 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    2026 Hyundai Air and Sea Show

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    AFRC, 10th AF, CSAR, 920th RQW

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