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Sgt. Andrew Brush, reconnaissance squad leader for the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) pulls security during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 10, 2026. Battle Lab, hosted by Reveal Technology and JEDDOC and documented by VET Tv, is a tactical research and development environment that places two opposing teams in a simulated combat environment to evaluate emerging military technologies under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)