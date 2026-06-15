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Sgt. Tyler Roach, scout and drone operator from the Multifunctional Reconnaisance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts and interview with Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal Technology, during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 8, 2026. Battle Lab, hosted by Reveal Technology and JEDDOC and documented by VET Tv, is a tactical research and development environment that places two opposing teams in a simulated combat environment to evaluate emerging military technologies under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)