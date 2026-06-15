Sgt. Tyler Roach, scout and drone operator from the Multifunctional Reconnaisance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts and interview with Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal Technology, during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 8, 2026. Battle Lab, hosted by Reveal Technology and JEDDOC and documented by VET Tv, is a tactical research and development environment that places two opposing teams in a simulated combat environment to evaluate emerging military technologies under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9751812
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-VV694-4234
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BattleLab 26.2 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jonathon Bless, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.