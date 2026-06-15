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Phil Divinski, CEO of JEDDOC, holds an ABE 1.01 drone for launch as Sgt. Tyler Roach, scout and drone operator for the Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares to pilot it during BattleLab 26.2 near Bozeman, Montana, June 11, 2026. The ABE 1.01 drone is a small, first-person view (FPV), purpose-built attritable system (PBAS) drone built and developed entirely in-house by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jonathon Bless)