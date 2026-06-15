U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a group photo following the 2nd Annual Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The competition brought together participants from across Combat Forces Command to compete in tactical, endurance and leadership-focused events designed to strengthen combat readiness and warrior ethos. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9751817
|VIRIN:
|260521-X-DA809-1065
|Resolution:
|7526x5017
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Forces Command 2nd Annual Top Hunter Competition [Image 32 of 32], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.