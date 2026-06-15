Combat Forces Command 2nd Annual Top Hunter Competition

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U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a group photo following the 2nd Annual Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The competition brought together participants from across Combat Forces Command to compete in tactical, endurance and leadership-focused events designed to strengthen combat readiness and warrior ethos. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)