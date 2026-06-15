U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in the 2nd Annual Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The competition tested participants through a series of tactical, physical and leadership-focused challenges designed to strengthen combat readiness, warrior ethos and mission effectiveness across the joint force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9751803
|VIRIN:
|260521-X-DA809-1056
|Resolution:
|6888x4592
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Forces Command 2nd Annual Top Hunter Competition [Image 32 of 32], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.