Combat Forces Command 2nd Annual Top Hunter Competition

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U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in the 2nd Annual Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The competition tested participants through a series of tactical, physical and leadership-focused challenges designed to strengthen combat readiness, warrior ethos and mission effectiveness across the joint force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)