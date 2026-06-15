Combat Forces Command 2nd Annual Top Hunter Competition

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Combat Forces Command commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, Combat Forces Command senior enlisted leader, right, present an award to Kyle Williams, 3rd Space Operations Squadron mission planner, during the Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition awards ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The annual competition challenged Guardians and Airmen in tactical and endurance events designed to strengthen combat readiness and warrior ethos. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)