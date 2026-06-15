U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Combat Forces Command commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, Combat Forces Command senior enlisted leader, right, present an award to Kyle Williams, 3rd Space Operations Squadron mission planner, during the Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition awards ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The annual competition challenged Guardians and Airmen in tactical and endurance events designed to strengthen combat readiness and warrior ethos. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9751807
|VIRIN:
|260521-X-DA809-1057
|Resolution:
|7392x4928
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Forces Command 2nd Annual Top Hunter Competition [Image 32 of 32], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.