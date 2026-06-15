Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, pose for a photo with their certificate after completing the ASIST program at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 10, 2026. The LivingWorks ASIST program is a two-day interactive workshop course designed to equip anyone with the necessary skills to provide suicide first aid. Participants learn to recognize risk, intervene to ensure safety and build collaborative safety plans through the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)