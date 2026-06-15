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    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training [Image 9 of 10]

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    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Diego R. Silva, logistics operations chief and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training instructor with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, acts out one of the situations during the ASIST program at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 10, 2026. The LivingWorks ASIST program is a two-day interactive workshop course designed to equip anyone with the necessary skills to provide suicide first aid. Participants learn to recognize risk, intervene to ensure safety and build collaborative safety plans through the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9751230
    VIRIN: 260610-M-LT470-1065
    Resolution: 7211x4810
    Size: 16.48 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Joseph Cantu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training
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    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training
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    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training
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    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training
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    TAGS

    MCB Camp Pendleton
    MCI WEST
    Marines
    Training
    Safety
    Suicide Prevention

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