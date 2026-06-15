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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Grace C. Wetzel, signals intelligence analyst with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, takes notes during the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 10, 2026. The LivingWorks ASIST program is a two-day interactive workshop course designed to equip anyone with the necessary skills to provide suicide first aid. Participants learn to recognize risk, intervene to ensure safety and build collaborative safety plans through the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)