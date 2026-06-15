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    New contracting structure equals integrated armaments lifecycle [Image 1 of 2]

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    New contracting structure equals integrated armaments lifecycle

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Glenn 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Lynda Armer, executive director, Army Contracting Command-Rock Island Arsenal, holds a town hall for ACC-New Jersey employees at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, April 30. (Photo by Michele Ross)

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    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9750413
    VIRIN: 260430-O-RT423-1986
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 108.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New contracting structure equals integrated armaments lifecycle [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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