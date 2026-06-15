Lynda Armer, executive director, Army Contracting Command-Rock Island Arsenal, holds a town hall for ACC-New Jersey employees at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, April 30. (Photo by Michele Ross)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9750413
|VIRIN:
|260430-O-RT423-1986
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|108.31 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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New contracting structure equals integrated armaments lifecycle
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