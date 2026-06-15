Lynda Armer, executive director, Army Contracting Command-Rock Island Arsenal, holds a town hall for ACC-New Jersey employees at Fort Dix, New Jersey, May 1. (Photo by Michele Ross)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9750406
|VIRIN:
|260501-O-RT423-5812
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|91.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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New contracting structure equals integrated armaments lifecycle
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