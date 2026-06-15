New contracting structure equals integrated armaments lifecycle

Army Contracting Command (ACC) officially integrated the capabilities of ACC-New Jersey (ACC-NJ) into ACC-Rock Island Arsenal (ACC-RIA) on May 4, creating a unified contracting powerhouse to oversee the entire lifecycle of Army armaments and ammunition. This strategic consolidation was executed to streamline acquisition, eliminate bureaucratic redundancies, and bolster the Joint Munitions Enterprise.



The merger synchronizes Picatinny Arsenal’s unparalleled expertise in armament research, development, and engineering with Rock Island Arsenal’s historic strength in munitions production, modernization, logistics, and industrial base management. Historically, the transition of a munitions program from research and development to full-scale production required handoffs between different contracting centers, causing delays and inefficiencies.



Under the new ACC-RIA structure, the ammunition mission now benefits from "cradle-to-grave" acquisition strategies. By unifying the contracting workforce, contracting officers can seamlessly transition next-generation munitions from prototype to the production line under a single command structure, drastically reducing procurement lead times and providing a single focal point for industry partners.



"By bringing ACC-NJ under the ACC-RIA organizational umbrella, the Army is aggressively aligning with the Department of War's broader modernization and acquisition reform efforts," said Jason D. Munch, chief, Contracting Operations (CONOPS)/contracting officer. “This reorganization optimizes our workforce and provides a synchronized, agile contracting arm capable of executing rapid procurement actions at scale to support the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition (PAE AS&A)."



Ultimately, this consolidation represents a masterclass in efficiency that ensures Army Contracting Command continues to deliver decisive advantages to the warfighter. In an era of Great Power Competition, the speed of relevance is critical. By cutting administrative overhead, accelerating the contracting timeline and leveraging innovative practices, this integrated structure guarantees that globally deployed warfighters will receive highly reliable, lethal, and advanced munitions faster than ever before, maintaining overmatch on the multi-domain battlefield.



Michele Ross, Munitions and Industrial Base Director at ACC-RIA said the consolidation of the two centers will undoubtably prioritize speed and performance in answering the needs of service members while bolstering the way the Army does business.



“We’ve been charged with enhancing the nation’s safety through the development of a contracting culture that provides efficiencies like we’ve never seen before – a responsibility that we whole-heartedly embrace,” said Ross. “I look forward to working with the brilliant minds at ACC-NJ in creating an innovative contracting capability that supports PAE AS&A, the organic industrial base, and the United States as a whole.”



Article written by By Jose A. Aviles, Director of Operations / Chief of Staff at Army Contracting Command-New Jersey

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