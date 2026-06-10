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    From campus to combat capabilities: SMART scholars begin orientation [Image 2 of 2]

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    From campus to combat capabilities: SMART scholars begin orientation

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Timothy Rider 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Twenty-three recipients of the Department of War (DoW) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholarship 2026 cohort have been identified, with many arriving at their future worksite this week for an immersive orientation tour, marking the first step in their transition from students to U.S. Army engineers.

    Anthony Sebasto, Executive Director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center' s Munitions Engineering Technical Center, speaks with the scholars as part of their orientation at Picatinny Arsenal.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:24
    Photo ID: 9750187
    VIRIN: 260610-A-GY890-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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